In a move described as “historic” and “pivotal,” US President Donald Trump has announced the complete lifting of US sanctions on Syria, in a major policy shift, positioning the decision as a bid to give Damascus “a fresh start.”

Trump made the surprise announcement at the Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, revealing that he made the decision after discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Later on Wednesday, President Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa in a meeting hosted by Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman with President Erdogan joining by phone—marking the first meeting between a sitting US president and a Syrian leader in a quarter-century.

The policy shift represents a dramatic recalibration of US engagement in the Middle East. For decades, Washington's posture toward Syria has been one of isolation and coercion. That has now been upended by a White House open to the idea of resetting ties with Damascus under a new government, and to empower regional players—particularly Türkiye and Saudi Arabia—as the architects of this new order, according to analysts.

“It is a watershed moment in Syrian history. I would say if December 8 was extremely significant for Syria, then May 14 is another such day,” Mehmet Ozkan, Professor of International Relations at the Joint War Institute at Türkiye’s National Defence University, told TRT World. On December 8, 2024, Syria’s then-opposition ousted Bashar al-Assad’s government, bringing an end to more than half a century of Assad family rule in Syria.

“It is extremely important. Lifting all the sanctions means that the United States wants to engage with the region in a different way. Especially during the Biden era, the US looked at the Middle East only through Israel. Now, with Trump, he’s looking beyond Israel—to the Gulf countries, Türkiye, Syria,” said Ozkan describing the moment as indicative of a broader recalibration of US influence in the region.

Trump stated that he was encouraged by the Turkish President and Saudi Crown Prince to meet his Syrian counterpart. The US President urged Sharaa to normalise ties with longtime foe Israel, just like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco did under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, the White House press secretary posted on X.

“It’s a new policy,” Ozkan said. “Trump is looking from a much higher level, delegating Syria’s future to regional actors like Türkiye. That’s a big shift in Washington’s strategic culture.”

Türkiye’s rising diplomatic capital

President Trump explicitly credited Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — along with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — for influencing his decision. Ankara’s role has drawn considerable praise.

Experts say this recognition reflects Türkiye’s elevated role in post-conflict regional diplomacy. Erdogan reportedly pushed for a rapprochement with Damascus since Syria’s political transition began in December last year.

“Türkiye’s involvement has been extremely critical. Since December 8, Türkiye has been actively pushing European countries, the US, and others to engage with the new Syria,” said Ozkan. “This decision creates a positive agenda among Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the United States — and clearly increases Türkiye’s diplomatic leverage in the region, especially in post-conflict scenarios.”

Türkiye now finds itself in a position of considerable influence—not just as a neighbour with shared borders but as a stabilising force and potential guarantor of the new Syrian order. “I see Türkiye as a guarantor—not in an official capacity, but effectively so,” Ozkan added. “In terms of security, reconstruction, and even business cooperation, Türkiye is set to take a big role.”

President Erdogan – during Tuesday’s meeting with Trump and bin Salman – expressed readiness to assist in Syria’s fight against Daesh and manage the security of prisons holding terrorists—a major confidence-building step for Washington and Gulf partners.

Sanctions relief: Opportunities and uncertainty

While the political breakthrough is clear, the economic implications are more complex. Ali Ahmadi, Executive Fellow at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP) and Director for Sanctions and Geoeconomics at London-based ReshapeRisk, offered a sobering analysis of the structural hurdles that lie ahead.

“President Trump can quickly remove sanctions imposed by Executive Order or agency policy,” Ahmadi told TRT World. “However, the strongest sanctions on Syria were imposed legislatively by Congress through the Caesar Act in 2020. The President may have some waiver authority that lifts them temporarily or slows their enforcement, but Congress would have to pass a bill to formally remove them.”

This legal ambiguity poses a risk to international investors and banks, many of whom have adopted a “wait-and-see” posture. “The example of Iran's sanctions relief after the 2015 nuclear deal is informative,” Ahmadi explained. “Some firms did enter the Iranian market, but banks hesitated due to a lack of clarity and compliance concerns.”

Nonetheless, Ahmadi foresees a burst of economic activity, especially in humanitarian and arms-length trade, driven in part by Gulf investments. “There was already GCC money in the Syrian financial system even when Assad was in power. There will be more now. But investments and banking relations will take time to restore.”

A shift in regional balance of power

The policy shift could also signal a reordering of influence in Syria, particularly with regard to Iran and Russia.

“In terms of regional power, it is clear that Iran is now on the sidelines,” said Ozkan. “For the first time in nearly a decade, there’s direct regional cooperation between the Gulf and Türkiye in shaping the region. Iran was once a major disruptive power; now it has been pushed out of the equation.”

Russia’s role, too, appears to be diminished. According to Ozkan, Moscow’s influence in Syria has become more limited, creating a strategic opening for Türkiye and its Gulf allies.

“From now on, Iraq, Syria, and others will try to align more with the Gulf and Türkiye rather than with Iran and Russia,” he said, predicting that other regional actors like Iraq and Jordan may now pivot closer to Ankara and Riyadh, reorienting the regional balance in their favour.

A pivotal turning point

Syria’s foreign ministry hailed the US move as a “pivotal turning point” that could restore stability and pave the way for normalised international relations. Celebrations broke out in central Damascus, where citizens gathered in Umayyad Square waving Syrian flags and chanting slogans of hope.

However, not all stakeholders are convinced. Israel, a key US ally, remains staunchly opposed to any normalisation with Damascus. Yet, as Ali Ahmadi points out, “The new Syrian government’s reported willingness to make unprecedented concessions to Israel resolves Netanyahu's objections to the relief of sanctions.”

Whether Syria can truly seize this “chance at greatness,” as Trump put it, will depend on more than American goodwill. It will require sustained regional cooperation, pragmatic diplomacy, and structural reforms within Syria’s economy and governance, analysts say.

Still, for the first time in over a decade, the prospect of a stable, reintegrated Syria is no longer a distant dream—it’s a work in progress, with Ankara and Riyadh leading the way and Washington recalibrating from behind, they add.

