Iran is willing to agree to a deal with the US in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, an Iranian official has told NBC News in an interview.

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium, agree to only enrich uranium to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, the American broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Shamkhani affirmed Iran's readiness to sign an accord immediately if specific conditions are satisfied.

"It’s still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations," Shamkhani said, adding, "it can lead to a better situation in the near future."

'Olive branch or barbed wire'

Shamkhani's remarks came after Trump on Tuesday called Iran the "most destructive force" in the Middle East, blaming Tehran for instability across the region and warning that the United States will never allow it to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Offering what he described as both a final warning and a potential opening for diplomacy, Trump said Iran has a choice between continuing its "chaos and terror" or embracing a path toward peace.

Tehran has repeatedly denied accusations of fomenting Middle East instability.

Trump said he was willing to strike a new deal with Tehran but only if its leaders changed course.

"I want to make a deal with Iran," he said.

"But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch..., we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure."

Speaking at an investment summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Trump warned that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon", and said his offer for a deal won't last forever.

Shamkhani, however, expressed frustration at Trump’s tone and continued threats, during the interview with NBC.

"He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It's all barbed wire," he said.