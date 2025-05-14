WORLD
2 min read
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Western countries say Iran's nuclear programme is geared toward producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes. / AP
May 14, 2025

Iran is willing to agree to a deal with the US in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, an Iranian official has told NBC News in an interview.

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium, agree to only enrich uranium to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, the American broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Shamkhani affirmed Iran's readiness to sign an accord immediately if specific conditions are satisfied.

"It’s still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations," Shamkhani said, adding, "it can lead to a better situation in the near future."

TRT Global - Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model

Saudi Arabia has achieved a "modern miracle the Arabian way," says Trump in Riyadh as he bashes "neocons" and western "interventionists" in the region.

🔗

'Olive branch or barbed wire'

Shamkhani's remarks came after Trump on Tuesday called Iran the "most destructive force" in the Middle East, blaming Tehran for instability across the region and warning that the United States will never allow it to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Offering what he described as both a final warning and a potential opening for diplomacy, Trump said Iran has a choice between continuing its "chaos and terror" or embracing a path toward peace.

Tehran has repeatedly denied accusations of fomenting Middle East instability.

Trump said he was willing to strike a new deal with Tehran but only if its leaders changed course.

"I want to make a deal with Iran," he said.

"But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch..., we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure."

Speaking at an investment summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Trump warned that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon", and said his offer for a deal won't last forever.

Shamkhani, however, expressed frustration at Trump’s tone and continued threats, during the interview with NBC.  

"He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It's all barbed wire," he said. 

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us