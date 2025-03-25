Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "manipulating" ceasefire agreements reached during talks between delegations from Moscow and Washington in Saudi Arabia, while Russia ruled out transferring the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine.

Earlier, the White House said on Tuesday the US agreed with Russia and Ukraine to "ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea" following the talks in Riyadh.

It said the US would help restore Russia's access to world markets for agriculture and fertiliser exports and that both Washington and Moscow also agreed to develop measures to ban strikes on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine.

The Kremlin later confirmed the agreements but noted that they will take effect as soon as certain restrictions and sanctions on Russia are lifted.

"Unfortunately…right on the day of the talks, we see how the Russians have already started to manipulate. They are already trying to distort the agreements and actually deceive our mediators and the whole world," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

"There are absolutely clear statements published by the White House. Everyone can see what is stated there. And there is something that the Kremlin is lying about again: that supposedly silence in the Black Sea depends on the issue of sanctions and that supposedly the date for the start of 'silence' on energy is March 18. Moscow always lies. And it depends on the world – on everyone who really needs peace – whether they will allow Moscow to lie again," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia's stance is prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and that further sanctions and pressure should be imposed on Moscow should the agreements reached fail.

Later, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that he thought Russia wanted to end its war with Ukraine but acknowledged that Moscow could be dragging its feet.

"I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet. I've done it over the years," he said.

TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine agree to halt Black Sea military ops: US Ukraine, meanwhile, says details of the Black Sea ceasefire needs to be worked out. 🔗

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

In Russia, the Foreign Ministry rejected transferring control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine or any other country, saying it is "impossible."

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the plant is a "Russian nuclear facility," saying the transfer of the facility or control over it to Ukraine or any other country is "impossible."

"All the station's employees are citizens of the Russian Federation. Their lives cannot be played with, especially considering the atrocities that Ukrainians have committed and continue to commit on the territory of our country," it said.

The statement also denied the possibility of the plant being jointly operated, including with the participation of international organisations, describing this as having "no such precedents in world practice."

'Trust, but verify'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Black Sea deal aims to bring Moscow back to predictable grain and fertiliser markets that would allow for profit and ensure global food security.

"We want the grain and fertiliser market to be predictable, so that no one tries to 'ward us off' from it," Lavrov told the Russian state Channel One television.

"Not only because we want ... to make a legitimate profit in fair competition, but also because we are concerned about the food security situation in Africa and other countries of the Global South."

Lavrov praised Trump and his officials for wanting to repair mutual relations and said Moscow is in consensus with the US on not allowing disagreements between the two largest nuclear powers to escalate into a confrontation.

But he said Moscow will remain vigilant in its dealings with the US.

"'Trust, but verify' - this is the great commandment of (Former US president Ronald) Reagan," Lavrov said. "We will not forget it."