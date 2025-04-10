Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and defend the Palestinian cause.

Erdogan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish leader also hailed Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said that he and Prabowo had evaluated steps that could be taken to boost trade between the two countries to their shared target of $10 billion "in a balanced way based on mutual benefit."

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo with an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired inter-delegation talks.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Prabowo started his official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, and is also expected to attend the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will begin on Friday.

Türkiye, Indonesia sign three pacts

Both countries signed three pacts (MoU) on cooperation in media, culture and disaster management during Prabowo's visit to the capital.

The pacts signed included two MoUs on cooperation on disaster and emergency Management between the Turkish disaster agency AFAD and the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, and cooperation in the fields of media, public relations, and communication between the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Presidential Communications Office of Indonesia.

A cultural cooperation agreement between Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Indonesian Culture Ministry was also signed.