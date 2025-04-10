TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan
Türkiye and Indonesia reaffirm ties with plans for Gaza reconstruction and boosting trade to $10B.
Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (L) meet at the Presidential Complex in Ankara / TRT World
April 10, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and defend the Palestinian cause.

Erdogan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish leader also hailed Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said that he and Prabowo had evaluated steps that could be taken to boost trade between the two countries to their shared target of $10 billion "in a balanced way based on mutual benefit."

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo with an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired inter-delegation talks.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Prabowo started his official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, and is also expected to attend the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will begin on Friday.

Türkiye, Indonesia sign three pacts

Both countries signed three pacts (MoU) on cooperation in media, culture and disaster management during Prabowo's visit to the capital.

The pacts signed included two MoUs on cooperation on disaster and emergency Management between the Turkish disaster agency AFAD and the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, and cooperation in the fields of media, public relations, and communication between the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Presidential Communications Office of Indonesia.

A cultural cooperation agreement between Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Indonesian Culture Ministry was also signed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us