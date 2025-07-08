Spain’s National Court has launched a criminal investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, and several senior military officials over their alleged involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, particularly Israel's attack last month on a humanitarian aid ship.

The probe focuses on the June 1 raid on the Madleen, a ship en route to Gaza, Spanish MEP Jaume Asens said on X on Tuesday.

The vessel, which was carrying 12 international activists and humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters. Among those detained were Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian human rights advocate Rima Hassan.

The case was filed under the principle of universal jurisdiction by Spanish citizen Sergio Toribio and the Committee for Solidarity with the Arab Cause.

It alleges that Israeli forces used drones, tear gas, and carried out the illegal detention of civilians in what it describes as part of a broader pattern of violations tied to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

'This is a major step in the fight against impunity'

The court ruling requests cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and frames the assault in the context of the genocide in Gaza.

It marks the first time Spain has opened a formal investigation into Israeli leadership over the war in Gaza.

"This is a major step in the fight against impunity. When states fail to fulfil their obligations, it is up to civil society to activate justice as an ethical, legal, and political tool against horror," Asens said.

If upheld, the investigation could restrict Netanyahu’s and other Israeli officials’ ability to travel to Europe without risking arrest warrants linked to the case.

The Israeli government has not yet issued an official response to the development.

The Gaza-bound aid ship—part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC)—was sailing towards Gaza when it was suddenly surrounded by Israeli drones and then by their forces in international waters last month.

The Madleen, an 18-metre vessel, set sail for Gaza on June 1 from the Port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Sicily, as part of the latest mission organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break the Israeli blockade and deliver aid to starving Palestinians in Gaza.