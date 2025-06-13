WORLD
Israel's attack on Iran 'excellent', 'more to come': Trump
Trump warns Iran it "must make a deal, before nothing is left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire".
US President Donald Trump says “gave Iran a chance” for diplomacy. / Reuters
a day ago

United States President Donald Trump has called Israel’s overnight air strikes on Iran “excellent”, adding that “there’s more to come”.

Speaking to ABC News on the phone on Friday, Trump spoke with apparent enthusiasm about the attacks.

“I think it’s been excellent,” Trump said. “We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. A lot more.”

​​​​​​​Asked if the US had taken part in the attack in any way, Trump declined to answer, saying: “I don’t want to comment on that.”

‘Iran must make deal’

Trump warned Iran that it “must make a deal, before nothing is left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire”.

“No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Stating that he “gave Iran a chance” for diplomacy, Trump added that despite “how close they got, they just couldn’t get” a deal done.

Saying that he told Iranian officials that the situation would deteriorate “much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told”, he added that the US “BY FAR” produces the world’s most advanced and powerful military equipment and Israel possesses “a lot of it”.

SOURCE:AA
