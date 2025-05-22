Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan has blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government ministers for the killing of two embassy staffers in Washington.

In a statement, Golan, head of the Democrats Party, said on Thursday that the discourse of the Israeli government ministers enabled the incident.

Netanyahu’s government “is the one that fuels anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel, and the result is unprecedented diplomatic isolation and danger to every Jew at every point on the globe,” he said.

The opposition leader vowed to replace the government and “restore security to all Jews, in Israel and anywhere around the world.”

Netanyahu, for his part, claimed that the incident was “a price of anti-Semitism and the wild incitement against Israel.”

TRT Global - Israeli gunfire near diplomats sparks global outcry The Palestinian foreign ministry accuses Israel of deliberately targeting the delegation of foreign diplomats in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. 🔗



He said that security will be raised at Israeli embassies around the world.

A gunman opened fire near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, killing two Israeli embassy staff members.

US President Donald Trump condemned the incident, calling it an act of anti-Semitic violence.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

TRT Global - Israel hampers Gaza aid distribution even as famine looms The distribution is only partially allowed as Israel’s army in Gaza has marked several areas ‘unsafe’, thus hampering the aid's distribution. 🔗



The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.