WAR ON GAZA
Charred corpses, screaming children: Israel kills over 50 displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Videos circulate online showing burnt bodies, many of them children, and others crying out as flames consumed their surroundings.
Gaza's civil defence agency said the death toll from an Israeli strike on school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians has risen to 33 / AA
a day ago

At least 52 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes targeting a school sheltering displaced people, and a home in Gaza City and Jabalia in northern Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu on Monday the death toll from the Israeli air strike on the Fahmi Al-Jirjawi school, which shelters displaced people, in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighbourhood has risen to 33.

Fire swept through the tents after the bombing, said Al-Aqsa TV and other local sources.

“Charred corpses and the screams of displaced people engulfed in flames were seen and heard from the site,” one report said.

Meanwhile, in another deadly air strike on a home in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, 19 people were killed, according to a medical source, quoted by AA news agency.

The Israeli air strike "destroyed" a multi-storey building, with dozens of displaced people residing inside, eyewitnesses said.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.


SOURCE:AA
