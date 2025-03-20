Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has held a rare meeting with US officials in Kabul, where they discussed detainees, his office said.

"Bilateral relations, the release of prisoners, and consular services for Afghans in the United States" were discussed in the meeting between Muttaqi and US official Adam Boehler, the foreign ministry said on X on Thursday.

Boehler, who has been handling hostage affairs for the White House, was accompanied by Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad later posted on X that the Taliban freed US citizen George Glezmann after two years' detention in Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture.

A source familiar with the development said:

"American citizen George Glezmann was released today after more than two years in detention in Afghanistan. The release was negotiated through American and Qatari mediators."

The visit marks Khalilzad’s first known trip to Afghanistan since the fall of the former government in August 2021.

The delegation is the first from Washington since US President Donald Trump took office in January, ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad told AFP.

Afghanistan and the US "must emerge from the effects of 20 years of war and have political and economic relations,” said Muttaqi as he appealed for "dialogue to resolve problems."

The government in Kabul hopes for "a new chapter" with the administration of Trump, who signed a peace deal with the Taliban during his first term in office.