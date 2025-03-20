On a breezy Ramadan evening, a five-minute walk uphill from the Kayasehir metro station might make you feel like you've stepped onto the set of Dirilis: Ertugrul.

But this is not a film set.

It’s a lively Ramadan festival on the streets of Kayasehir, in the Basaksehir Municipality, surrounded by international eateries offering diverse cuisine.

A tent is set up in Istanbul’s newest district, glowing under the soft hues of lanterns. The air is thick with the scent of salep, mingling with the laughter of children posing beside mascots in Ottoman-style robes.

Here, Ramadan is both a sacred observance and a celebration.

Traditional iftar marquees recreate the warmth of a bygone era, and illuminate the streets that guide visitors toward a mesmerising Ramadan tunnel glowing in vibrant hues.

Quran recitations and artistic workshops transform the neighbourhood into a tapestry of devotion and festivity.

As dusk falls, the aroma of iftar dishes to break the fast fills the air, mosques echo with the whir of Quranic recitations, and the town squares become gathering places for families and friends beneath the twinkling festival lights.

The shared ritual of breaking fast fosters a quiet sense of belonging. It’s a celebration of humanity and community.

New District, old traditions

Despite being a recently developed area, Kayasehir has cultivated a strong sense of community.

With sprawling green spaces and modern infrastructure, the district offers a unique Ramadan experience—one that blends contemporary urban life with heartfelt tradition.

Kayasehir may lack the historical gravitas of Istanbul’s old quarters, yet it embraces Ramadan with a warmth and unity that rivals even the most storied neighbourhoods.

For Syed Hassan, a student originally from Somalia, this blending of cultures is what makes Ramadan here special. Hassan has witnessed the district’s transformation firsthand.

He describes the atmosphere as “astonishing.”

"There are so many different cultures here, people from all backgrounds coming together. The Muslim vibe is truly special. Each year, I see more activities, more engagement, and a stronger sense of togetherness," he tells TRT World.

His friend Sami, who moved from the US and has been living in Kayasehir with his wife and three children for three years, echoes the sentiment.

"When I first arrived, the Ramadan activities were more focused on book fairs and educational stalls. Now, the district has expanded its celebrations with vibrant booths, better decor, and an increasing number of visitors. It’s a beautiful family environment," he says.

Beating heart of Kayasehir’s Ramadan

At the centre of it all is the Kayasehir Mosque. While it may not have the historical weight of Sultanahmet or Ortakoy, it has swiftly become a spiritual hub.

Every night, after Isha, the mosque hosts Taraweeh prayers, drawing a diverse congregation. The courtyard, adorned with Ramadan lanterns, is a meeting place where conversations flow as freely as the tea served after prayers.

Religious gatherings extend beyond prayer: Quran recitations, children’s activities, and charity initiatives create a sense of shared purpose.

Huzeyfe Tuncel, 10, a Quran memoriser-(hafiz)-in-training, expresses his joy in experiencing Ramadan.

"Ramadan is so beautiful. I fast, read the Quran, and go to Taraweeh prayers. It teaches us patience and reminds us of those less fortunate. This kind of celebration just makes me feel like it is the reward of Ramadan," he tells TRT World.

Cultural activities for Ramadan

Beyond the mosque, and in addition to spiritual experience, Ramadan in Kayasehir unfolds as a cultural hub.

Mosque courtyards come alive with laughter and learning, where storytelling sessions, traditional art workshops, interactive theatre performances, and fun competitions create lasting memories for both children and their families.

Events such as Islamic calligraphy (hat), miniature painting (tezhip), and ebru (marbling) workshops attract visitors eager to explore traditional arts.

Additionally, handcrafted items made by women attending municipal courses are available for purchase, supporting their craftsmanship and economic empowerment.

Renowned illustrator and caricaturist Salih Denli, a professor at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University, contributes to the festivities by offering live drawings for children.

"Cartoon art naturally draws children in," he explains. “I enjoy making quick sketches for them—it becomes a joyful memory they carry from Ramadan.”

Denli notes that his work connects with the nostalgic elements of Ramadan.

"There is a deep-rooted tradition of post-iftar entertainment. Drawing caricatures for children, especially in this atmosphere, feels like reviving that tradition in a modern way."

Suhoor under the stars

Unlike the bustling suhoor scenes of central Istanbul, pre-dawn in Kayasehir is a tranquil affair.

Parks become meeting spots for those savouring a final bite of simit and tea before the dawn prayer. The energy is subdued, reflective—a contrast to the festivities of the evening, yet equally profound.

Ramadan in Kayasehir is not just about celebration—it is also about giving back.

Local organisations ensure that those in need are not forgotten. Charity drives provide hot meals for hundreds of families, while volunteers distribute food packages to the elderly and disabled.

Rukiye, a visitor from Silivri who attended Kayasehir’s Ramadan festivities for the first time, was touched by the sense of generosity.

"The atmosphere is wonderful, welcoming for children, parents, and elders alike. The presence of traditional arts and literary events, alongside Quran recitations, makes it truly special," she tells TRT World.

Kayasehir’s Ramadan culture continues to evolve, shaped by the diverse communities that call this district home. While it may not yet possess the deep historical roots of Istanbul’s older neighbourhoods, it is carving out its own place in the city’s spiritual landscape.

Special efforts are made to help children embrace the essence of Ramadan through engaging activities that ensure they experience this sacred month not only as a time of worship but also as a season of joy, togetherness, and generosity.

Ikram Mahmoud, a student at Beykoz University, captures the feeling succinctly:

“It truly feels like Ramadan here. The atmosphere is amazing, and it reminds me of Eid already,” she tells TRT World.



