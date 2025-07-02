CULTURE
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Combs is found guilty of prostitution-related offences but acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
American Rapper Sean "P Diddy" Combs performs during the MTV "Staying Alive" concert in Cape Town [FILE] / Reuters
July 2, 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the hip-hop mogul who discovered world-famous artists and helped bring the genre into the mainstream, has been found guilty of prostitution-related offences but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The mixed result delivered by the jury of eight men and four women on Wednesday came on the third day of deliberations.

It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as 10 years, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

He will remain in custody as the judge considers the defence's argument that the hip-hop mogul should be granted bail and released until his sentencing.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office said Combs used physical violence and threats to coerce two of his former girlfriends.

Prosecutors said Combs used his business empire and employees to help arrange the performances and cover up his abuse, which they said amounted to racketeering conspiracy.

Combs' defence lawyers acknowledged that their client was at times abusive in his domestic relationships, but argued that the activity described by prosecutors was consensual.

RelatedUS rap icon Sean Combs grapples with accusations of sexual assault

50 civil lawsuits

Several of Combs' former personal assistants testified during the trial.

Combs did not testify.

Defence lawyers often advise their clients not to take the stand because doing so exposes them to cross-examination by prosecutors.

Jurors heard about seven weeks of testimony and argument starting on May 12. The case drew intense media coverage because of Combs' fame.

Combs has also been accused of sexual assault and rape in more than 50 civil lawsuits, including one by an accuser who says he was 10 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Combs has denied the allegations in the civil cases, which seek money damages.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
