Can India really shut off Pakistan’s water?
Tensions rise as India suspends a key water-sharing treaty
April 28, 2025

New Delhi has suspended the 1960 water treaty with Pakistan, escalating tensions over the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan warns that blocking water flow would be seen as an act of war but India's current infrastructure limits its ability to do so — for now

Why it matters

  • New Delhi has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir for which Pakistan denies involvement

  • Over 80% of Pakistan’s farming and a third of its hydro power rely on the Indus basin

  • Islamabad warns blocking water would be seen as an 'act of war'

    Can India actually do it?

  • India’s current infrastructure can't fully block the Indus flow as it lacks enough storage

  • With the treaty frozen, India no longer has to share flood or drought data with Pakistan

  • Over time, India could build new dams and canals without notifying Islamabad

