Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday. He was 88, and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia.

Following are reactions to his death:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condoled over the death of Pope Francis, expressing that he was "deeply saddened".

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world and Head of State of the Vatican," Erdogan said on X.

Hailing Pope Francis' efforts on the genocide in Gaza, and Palestine issue, the Turkish president said: "Pope Francis was a distinguished statesman and a spiritual leader who valued dialogue among different faith communities. He took initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, especially on the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza."

The White House

The White House expressed its condolences.

"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," the US presidency wrote on X, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions.

US Vice President JD Vance

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

"I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the.... homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

European Union

Pope Francis "inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate", Eureopean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss," she wrote on X, adding she hopes his "legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Meloni mourned the departure of "a great man, a great shepherd".

"I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased not even during times of trial and suffering," Meloni said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron

"Throughout his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility.



"In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.



"His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."

Germany's Chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz

Pope Francis would be remembered for tireless commitment to the society's weakest members.

"He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy," Merz said in a post on X.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines

"Oh my God. I am so shocked by this.

"Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Pope Francis who passed on just about ten minutes ago."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Tusk posted a photo of himself on X with the pope, both smiling, and called Francis a “kind, warm and compassionate person;”

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Schoof said that Francis ”was in every way a man of the people."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

He said in a statement that Francis leaves behind "a great human legacy that will remain etched in the conscience of humanity" and called him “an exceptional global figure who dedicated his life to serving the values of peace and justice.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris

Harris praised Francis’ advocacy for the poor, and calls for improved interfaith relations and a focus on protecting the environment that made him “a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless.”