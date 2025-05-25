Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa explored avenues to deepen bilateral economic ties, laying the groundwork for Syria’s post-sanctions recovery and regional stability.

Welcoming President al Sharaa and his delegation to the presidential complex on Sunday, Yilmaz described their discussions as “comprehensive consultations on deepening our economic cooperation in the new period.”

According to Yilmaz’s statement on X, both sides evaluated concrete steps toward financial and economic reforms aimed at boosting prosperity across war-scarred Syria.

The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, alongside Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defence Industries chief Haluk Gorgun, and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan. Their participation underscored the meeting’s dual focus on macroeconomic policy and reconstruction logistics.

Charting a post-sanctions recovery

“With the lifting of sanctions, we anticipate the activation of long-dormant potential, a rise in public and private investments, and strong economic growth,” Yilmaz said, casting the rapprochement as a historic pivot for Syria.

He characterised the country’s emerging reforms as both a “historic transformation and political revolution,” forecasting development breakthroughs that could benefit Syrians and their neighbours alike.

“A revitalised Syria will not only strengthen our bilateral relations but also contribute to broader regional prosperity and stability,” he added, emphasising Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Syria’s peace, development, and reconstruction efforts.

Last week, Trump announced at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

From isolation to integration

Sunday’s meeting follows international moves to ease sanctions on Damascus, reflecting a growing consensus that economic engagement is key to lasting stability.

Both vice president and president lauded each other’s “constructive and sincere approach,” agreeing that swift coordination on reforms—ranging from currency stabilisation to infrastructure rebuilding—will be essential in the months ahead.



