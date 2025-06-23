TÜRKİYE
Turkish president condemns ‘heinous’ church attack in Damascus, pledges solidarity with Syria
A Daesh suicide bomber blew himself up inside a church on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 52 others.
June 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack targeting the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

In a post on X on Monday, he condemned “the heinous terrorist attack carried out on the Mar Elias Church in Damascus.”

Erdogan extended condolences to the families of those killed, the Syrian government, and the people of Syria.

“I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

Erdogan also stressed that the attack was aimed at destabilising the peace, security, and coexistence in Syria and the broader region.

“In the face of this vile terrorist act targeting Syria’s peace, internal stability, and culture of living together, we stand with the Syrian people and government,” he said, underscoring Ankara’s support for Syria’s efforts to combat terrorism.

“We will never allow our neighbour and brother Syria, which is, for the first time in years, looking to the future with hope, to be dragged back into instability through the hands of proxy terrorist organisations,” he stated.

“Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian government’s fight against terrorism,” he concluded.

A suicide bomber from the Daesh terror group opened fire Sunday inside the church in the east of Damascus before blowing himself up, killing at least 20 people and injuring 52 others, said the Syrian Health Ministry.

The incident comes just weeks after Syria's interior ministry announced the uncovering of Daesh cells in rural Damascus on May 26. During the raid, authorities said they seized light- and medium-sized weapons.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Syria’s security services have continued to pursue individuals accused of involvement in crimes, human rights violations, and terrorism-related activities.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president in January for a transitional period.

