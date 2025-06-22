ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Türkiye warns of global escalation after US strike on Iran nuclear sites
Ankara urges restraint and calls for immediate diplomatic efforts after US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities heighten fears of a broader regional conflict.
Turkish Foreign Ministry calls for immediate halt to US-Israel and Iran reciprocal attacks. / AA
June 22, 2025

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, warning it could escalate the regional conflict into a global crisis.

“The US attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22 has maximised the risk we repeatedly highlighted, the escalation of conflict and destabilisation of the security environment,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara said it is “deeply concerned” about the possible consequences of the operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“These developments may lead the regional dispute to a global level. We do not want to see such a disastrous scenario unfold,” the statement added.

Türkiye called on all parties involved to act responsibly and “immediately halt reciprocal attacks” to avoid further casualties and destruction.

“The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program is through negotiations,” the ministry emphasised, urging the international community to support diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution.

“Türkiye stands ready to fulfil its responsibilities and make constructive contributions,” the statement concluded.

RelatedTRT Global - US quietly informed Iran about nuclear site bombardment: report

UN Security Council condemns US aggression

The statement from Ankara came hours after the US launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, including the Fordow facility, using bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran condemns US strike on nuclear sites as grave violation of international law
SOURCE:aa
