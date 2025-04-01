AFRICA
2 min read
Sudanese army advances in southern Sudan amid RSF heavy losses
Clashes erupt in key southern city as army forces RSF retreat amid mounting territorial gains. With over 130,000 feared dead since the war began, the UN warns of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe across Sudan.
Sudanese army advances in southern Sudan amid RSF heavy losses
A view of the damage surrounding Al-Shaab Teaching Hospital following intense clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, on March 29, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
April 1, 2025

Fierce clashes were reported between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the strategic city of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state in southern Sudan.

A military source told Anadolu Agency that the army inflicted heavy losses on RSF's troops and equipment, forcing them to flee positions on Tuesday.

Witnesses said clashes with heavy weapons erupted in the western areas of El-Obeid in the early hours of Tuesday, but calm was later restored to the city.

The RSF is yet to comment on the army’s announcement.

The city recently endured intensified artillery shelling by RSF militants, resulting in fatalities and casualties.

Humanitarian catastrophe

The army announced Thursday it had cleared the last RSF pockets in Khartoum, after regaining control of the capital’s airport, security headquarters and several neighbourhoods in the east and south for the first time since April 2023.

In recent weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favour of the army across several states, including Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us