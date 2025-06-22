Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Friday warned that recent US air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, carried out in coordination with Israel, risk escalating tensions and undermining regional stability.

"The US's air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and its association with Israel's aggression against Iran are a new step that will lead to chaos and confusion, not peace and stability in the Middle East," said Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye’s Director of Communications on his X account on Sunday.

“Just as the process that began with US military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan led to greater radicalization and terrorism around the world, the US attack on Iran also carries the potential to produce similar outcomes.”

Türkiye has consistently urged de-escalation and dialogue as the path to lasting peace in the region. The latest developments, however, mark a significant escalation with potential implications for the broader Middle East.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

“There is a direct link between America's military interventions and the dynamics that have reshaped the political map of Europe by inciting xenophobia and Islamophobia in the West, and fueled anti-Western and anti-American sentiments in the East,” Altun said.

“If the United States continues to follow the path of Netanyahu’s network instead of working to stop Israel’s genocidal war policies and restrain an out-of-control Netanyahu administration, global peace will become an even more distant goal.”

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

We call on the international community to rally around what is reasonable; to stand against the efforts of a reckless network to provoke and sabotage the international system; and to remain committed to diplomacy in addressing both regional and global issues.,” Altun said.

“As Türkiye, under the leadership of our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to uphold a political approach that defends stability in our region and the world, elevates peace among civilisations, and promotes harmony between East and West."