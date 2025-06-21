ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
All eyes are on OIC summit in Istanbul as Israel-Iran conflict escalates
Istanbul hosts OIC summit with record attendance to discuss escalating Israel-Iran conflict and seek coordinated responses.
The OIC summit in Istanbul focuses on regional unity and security. / AA
June 21, 2025

Member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are meeting in Istanbul on Saturday as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates.

The Arab League extraordinary council of ministers will also convene in Istanbul ahead of the summit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is attending both meetings, where Israel’s attacks on Iran are a key focus.

The 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session is held under the theme “The OIC in a Transforming World.”

More than 40 foreign ministers from OIC’s 57 member states are expected, with participation reaching around 1,000 attendees.

The high turnout marks a record for the organisation, reflecting the urgency of the current regional situation.

President Erdogan to participate in summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will conduct the opening speech at the summit, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also present.

Foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Algeria, Djibouti, Indonesia, Iraq, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Libya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are attending.

The meetings aim to foster unity and develop coordinated responses to the ongoing conflict.

The Istanbul summit comes at a critical moment amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Member states seek to address Israel’s attacks and discuss broader regional security issues.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
