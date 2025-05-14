Qatar signed a deal to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing for Qatar Airways during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country.

Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion and included 160 jets. Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha on Wednesday.

The deal was announced during Trump's second stop on a tour of Gulf states after he struck a string of deals with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

TRT Global - Trump secures $600B Saudi investment pledge on Gulf tour "I really believe we like each other a lot," US President Donald Trump says during a meeting with the Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 🔗

Trump said Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told him at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good".

Trump added: "It's over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the jets, that's fantastic. So that's a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there."