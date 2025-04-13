BIZTECH
China urges full cancellation of US tariffs
While the US spared some electronics and chipmaking tools, most Chinese goods still face high tariffs.
Beijing's commerce ministry said the exemptions were a "small step" by Washington, and China was "evaluating the impact" of the decision. / Reuters
April 13, 2025

China called on the United States to "completely cancel" its reciprocal tariffs after Washington announced exemptions for consumer electronics and key chipmaking equipment.

"We urge the US to... take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariffs' and return to the right path of mutual respect", a commerce ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

A notice late Friday by the US Customs and Border Protection office said smartphones, laptops, memory chips and other products would be excluded from the global levies President Donald Trump rolled out this month.

Beijing's commerce ministry said the exemptions were a "small step" by Washington, and China was "evaluating the impact" of the decision.

Tariffs are surging in a tit-for-tat exchange between Washington and Beijing, fuelling fears of a catastrophic economic decoupling, with experts warning of price hikes, splintering supply chains, and a shrinking global economy.

Defiant stance

It came as retaliatory Chinese import tariffs of 125 percent on US goods took effect on Saturday, with Beijing standing defiant against its biggest trade partner.

The exemptions will benefit US tech companies like Nvidia and Dell, as well as Apple, which makes iPhones and other premium products in China.

After the country was excluded from a 90-day tariff reprieve, most Chinese goods still face a blanket 145 percent levy.

Veteran Chinese policy advisor says Beijing had no choice but to hit back at Trump’s tariff hikes, but hopes diplomacy and pragmatism can bring both sides back to the negotiating table.

