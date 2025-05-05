WORLD
Canada's Carney arrives in Washington for crucial talks with Trump
US President prepares to host Canada's newly re-elected leader at White House at a fragile moment for US-Canada ties, with both sides bracing for tough negotiations.
Carney arrives in Washington ahead of high-stakes talks with Trump on Tuesday. / AP
May 5, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in United States for a high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump as the American president continues his trade war and annexation threats against Canada.

The White House visit comes just a week after Carney led the Liberals to their fourth consecutive election victory.

Carney will meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

On March 28, following the first phone call between Trump and Carney, the president posted on Truth Social that they agreed they "will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."

Unease simmers

Earlier, Trump slapped a 25 percent tariff on most Canadian imports and a 10 percent tariff on Canadian energy.

The US President has threatened further tariffs on lumber, dairy, and potentially steel and aluminum, while calling Canada a potential "51st state," escalating bilateral tensions.

Canada retaliated with a 25 percent tariff on US vehicles and parts, with PM Mark Carney vowing to negotiate trade on Canada's terms and deepen global partnerships.

Ontario's pause on a retaliatory electricity surcharge led Trump to shelve steeper metal tariffs temporarily, but trade friction between the US and Canada persists.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
