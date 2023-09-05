CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Woody Allen celebrates 'very lucky life' as he presents 50th film
Appearing at Venice Film Festival to showcase his latest film, the writer and director says he has had 'nothing but good fortune'.
Woody Allen celebrates 'very lucky life' as he presents 50th film
Woody Allen attended the 80th Venice Film Festival, introducing his latest film, his first in French language, called Coup de Chance. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 5, 2023

US director Woody Allen presented his 50th film to the Venice Film Festival, telling reporters he had had a "very, very lucky life", making no reference to the scandals that have dogged his latter years.

"I have had nothing but good fortune and I hope it holds out, although obviously it is early this afternoon," he told reporters on Monday, ahead of the premiere of his first French-language film, "Coup de Chance".

"I had two loving parents, I have good friends, I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children. In a few months I will be 88 years old. I have never been in a hospital. I have never had anything terrible happen to me," he said.

The four-time Oscar-winning director of "Annie Hall" and other comedies has had a turbulent personal life that has seen him increasingly shunned by many celebrities and executives in Hollywood.

He hit the headlines in the 1990s following his affair and marriage to Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his former lover, Mia Farrow, as well as sex abuse accusations by their adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. He has always denied the accusations and was never charged.

Allen and Soon-Yi, who have a 35-year age difference, are still married and have two adopted daughters.

In a separate interview to Variety on the sidelines of the film festival, Allen said he supported the #MeToo movement, which has brought intense focus to sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. But he added that it could also become "silly ... When it's being too extreme".

The Venice Film Festival was denounced by some critics for giving Allen a prestigious slot for his new movie, and a small group of protesters demonstrated noisily as he arrived on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of his film, chanting "abusers" and scuffling with police.

The red carpet arrivals continued unhindered and the group were soon removed from in front of the Lido cinema, witnesses said.

RelatedPublisher cancels Woody Allen memoir over sexual abuse allegations

Death

Allen originally intended to cast US actors in the main roles, but said he had always been inspired by European filmmakers so was happy to switch languages, even though he doesn't speak French.

"It was very simple. If you watch a Japanese film, you can tell if the acting is good, realistic and natural, or if it is dramatic and silly and too exaggerated. It is the same thing here," he said.

Like many of his films, "Coup de Chance" draws inspiration from the themes of love, adultery and death. However, Allen said it was not worth dwelling too long on death.

"There is nothing you can do about it. It is a bad deal and you are stuck with it," he said.

Allen has previously suggested "Coup de Chance" might be his final movie. However, on Monday he said he had a good idea for a story based in his native New York and would make it if he could find a backer willing to accept his terms –– not to read the script or to know whom he had cast.

"If some foolish person agrees to that, then I will make the film in New York," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us