French President Emmanuel Macron has fleshed out some possible missions that could be undertaken by a military support force for Ukraine that Paris and London are working to put together with other nations, in a so-called “coalition of the willing” that could deploy after any ceasefire with Russia.

Speaking to French media ahead of an online summit that the UK hosted on Saturday, Macron said the French-British blueprint doesn’t aim to deploy a “mass” of soldiers in Ukraine and instead envisages stationing troop contingents in key locations.

Macron’s office said Sunday that it couldn’t provide a recording of the French leader’s exchange with reporters from regional French newspapers on Friday night.

But according to La Depeche du Midi and Le Parisien, the French president spoke of participating nations each deploying several thousand troops to “key points” in Ukraine.



Their missions could include providing training and supporting Ukrainian defenses, to demonstrate long-term support for Kiev, the reports quoted Macron as saying.

Trump, Starmer meeting at White House reveals differences on Ukraine US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss Russia-Ukraine war, trade in a friendly atmosphere but nevertheless with differences of opinion. 🔗

Macron added that the proposed contingents from countries that are members of the NATO alliance would serve as “a guarantee of security” for Ukraine and that “several European nations, and also non-European, have expressed their willingness to join such an effort when it is confirmed,” La Depeche reported.

Le Parisien cited Macron as saying that Moscow’s agreement wasn't needed for such deployment. “Ukraine is sovereign.



If it asks for Allied forces to be on its territory, it’s not up to Russia to accept or not," he said.

Following Saturday’s two-hour virtual meeting, Starmer challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign up to a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine if he is serious about peace, and said allies will keep increasing the pressure on the Kremlin, including by moving planning for a peacekeeping force to an “operational phase.”

Around 30 leaders were involved in the call, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, as well as officials from NATO and the European Union.

It was the second such meeting in two weeks, meant to help Ukraine face a change of approach by the US following the return of President Donald Trump, as well as gauging support for any future possible peacekeeping mission. Many more countries were involved this time than the previous meeting on March 2.

According to Starmer, military planners will convene again in the UK on Thursday to progress practical plans to support Ukraine’s future security.

Meloni rules out military deployment

Italy will work to define effective security guarantees for Ukraine, but its participation in a possible military force deployed in the country is not planned, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said in a statement on Saturday.

"Meloni confirmed that Italy intends to continue working with European and Western partners and the United States to define credible and effective security guarantees, reaffirming however that Italy’s participation in a possible military force on the ground is not planned," the readout said.