WORLD
2 min read
Israeli forces raid in southern Syria, abduct civilians for 'interrogation'
The Israeli military has intensified its operations inside the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024.
Israeli forces raid in southern Syria, abduct civilians for 'interrogation'
Israeli army armored vehicles block a road leading to the town of Quneitra, Syria, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. / Photo: AP
June 29, 2025

The Israeli army said that it seized several individuals during raids in southern Syria and took them inside Israel for interrogation.

A military statement said that forces of the army’s 210th Division conducted several raids in southern Syria over the last week against what it called “weapons warehouses.”

The army said several people were held and brought into Israeli for “detailed questioning.”

Although the new Syrian administration has not issued threats against Israel, the Israeli military has intensified its attacks inside Syria since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024.

These attacks have included deadly air strikes that killed civilians and destroyed Syrian army positions, vehicles, and ammunition. Israeli forces have also carried out incursions into the Quneitra and Rif Dimashq provinces.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied the majority of Syria’s Golan Heights. In the aftermath of Assad’s fall, Tel Aviv expanded its control into the Syrian buffer zone and declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria defunct.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long grip on power that began in 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

RelatedIsrael's Syria strikes: Aiming to derail the country's future?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us