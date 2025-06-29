WORLD
1 min read
Zelenskyy signs decree to exit Ukraine from anti-landmine treaty
"We cannot remain tied down in conditions where the enemy has no restrictions," says head of parliament’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.
Zelenskyy signs decree to exit Ukraine from anti-landmine treaty
Zelenskyy has not yet officially confirmed Kostenko’s statement. / AP
June 29, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on Ukraine’s withdrawal from an international treaty that bans the use and stockpiling of anti-personnel landmines, a Ukrainian lawmaker said.

Roman Kostenko, head of the Ukrainian parliament’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, announced on Sunday the decision in a statement on Facebook.

“I have just been informed that the President of Ukraine has signed a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the withdrawal of our state from the Ottawa Convention,” Kostenko said.

He cited Russia’s non-participation in the treaty and accused Moscow of “massively” using mines against Ukraine as justification for Kiev’s decision.

“We cannot remain tied down in conditions where the enemy has no restrictions,” Kostenko said, adding that the issue will now be considered by the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelenskyy has not yet officially confirmed Kostenko’s statement.

The 1997 Ottawa Convention prohibits the acquisition, production, stockpiling, transfer and use of anti-personnel landmines. Ukraine signed the treaty in 1999 and ratified it in 2005.

RelatedTRT Global - Poland, Baltics signal intent to withdraw from landmines treaty due to Russian threats
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us