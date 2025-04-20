WORLD
2 min read
Russia-Ukraine war: US 'would welcome' extension of ceasefire
US says it would welcome extension of ceasefire past Easter.
Russia-Ukraine war: US 'would welcome' extension of ceasefire
Military chaplains conduct Easter service for service members of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade near a front line, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 20, 2025. / Reuters
April 20, 2025

The US State Department said it would welcome the extension beyond Sunday of a one-day Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin even as the Kremlin said earlier there was no order for an extension.

Both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaking the ceasefire. Putin announced a one-day ceasefire in Ukraine until midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) on Sunday.

Key quotes

"We have seen President Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire due to Easter. We remain committed to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

"As we assess their seriousness in this instance, we would welcome it extending beyond Sunday."

TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of POWs in war's largest exchange

Russian Defence Ministry says it also exchanged 31 wounded Ukrainian soldiers for 15 Russian servicemen.

🔗

Why it’s important

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of the escalation risk of the three-year-old war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor and said he wants to end the war.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday Washington will walk away from efforts to broker a peace deal unless there are clear signs of progress soon.

After the US and Ukraine reached a memo of understanding on Thursday, Trump said he expected to sign a minerals deal with Kiev in a week. An attempt in February fell apart following Zelenskyy's Oval Office clash with Trump.

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was pretending to observe the Easter ceasefire, but had in fact continued hundreds of artillery attacks on Saturday night, with more assaults on Sunday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine had broken the ceasefire, inflicting damage to infrastructure and civilians.

Putin has said he wants Ukraine to drop its NATO ambitions, permanently cede to Russia the four regions it has lost and limit the size of its army.

Kiev says those demands are tantamount to demanding its capitulation.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us