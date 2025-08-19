WORLD
2 min read
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
The move comes after Washington doubled its $50 million bounty for Maduro’s arrest and sent warships to the Caribbean in a new anti-drug push.
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
The Venezuelan militia is claimed to number approximately 5 million members, although analysts say the actual figure is far smaller. (Photo: AP) / AP
15 hours ago

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced he would mobilise more than 4.5 million militia members to defend the country against what he called renewed “threats” from the United States, after Washington raised its bounty for his arrest.

“This week, I will activate a special plan with more than 4.5 million militiamen to ensure coverage of the entire national territory — militias that are prepared, activated and armed,” Maduro said during a televised address on Monday.

Officially created under the late president Hugo Chavez, the militia is claimed to number approximately 5 million members, although analysts say the actual figure is far smaller. Venezuela’s population is approximately 30 million.

RelatedTRT Global - Venezuela slams US decision to double Maduro bounty to $50M as 'pathetic'

Washington’s threats

Maduro railed against what he called the “extravagant, bizarre, and outlandish threats” from Washington. 

Recommended

Earlier this month, the Trump administration doubled its bounty for Maduro’s capture to $50 million, citing drug-trafficking charges. US officials accuse him of running the so-called Cartel de los Soles, a powerful cocaine network embedded in Venezuela’s military.

The US military has also deployed naval assets to the southern Caribbean as part of its anti-narcotics crackdown. 

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Caracas has responded by deploying forces “throughout the Caribbean… in our sea, our property, Venezuelan territory.”

Without directly mentioning the latest US moves, Maduro thanked allies for their support in the face of what he described as Washington’s “rotten refrain of threats.” 

He also called on his political base to strengthen grassroots armed units, including peasant and worker militias, declaring: “Rifles and missiles for the peasant force — to defend the territory, sovereignty, and peace of Venezuela.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us