Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced he would mobilise more than 4.5 million militia members to defend the country against what he called renewed “threats” from the United States, after Washington raised its bounty for his arrest.

“This week, I will activate a special plan with more than 4.5 million militiamen to ensure coverage of the entire national territory — militias that are prepared, activated and armed,” Maduro said during a televised address on Monday.

Officially created under the late president Hugo Chavez, the militia is claimed to number approximately 5 million members, although analysts say the actual figure is far smaller. Venezuela’s population is approximately 30 million.

Washington’s threats

Maduro railed against what he called the “extravagant, bizarre, and outlandish threats” from Washington.