Singapore 'prepared in principle' to recognise Palestine
Singapore's envoy Kevin Cheok calls on Israel to immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Singapore also expressed willingness to contribute to Gaza rebuilding efforts after a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon. / AA
July 31, 2025

Singapore is "prepared in principle" to recognise a Palestinian state, and the key consideration is that such a move should help foster progress towards peace and a negotiated two-state solution, its envoy said.

Kevin Cheok, Deputy Secretary for Asia Pacific at the Ministry, delivered the statement at the UN High-Level Conference on Palestine in New York on Tuesday.

"Singapore has consistently supported the right of the Palestinians to their own homeland based on a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UNSC resolutions. We firmly believe that this is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to this longstanding conflict. To this end, we are prepared in principle to recognise the State of Palestine," Cheok said.

He also expressed Singapore's willingness to contribute to Gaza rebuilding efforts after a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon.

"We call on the Israeli government to immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance," he said, while calling for a ceasefire.

"Looking ahead, we are considering the deployment of a medical team to the region to help treat patients from Gaza. In the longer term, we are prepared to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza once a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached" the envoy said.

He also urged the Israelis and Palestinians to return to the negotiating table.

One after another

The remarks follow announcements by France's Emmanuel Macron, the UK's Keir Starmer and Canada's Mark Carney stating that their respective countries would recognise Palestine in September.

Last week, Macron said Paris would recognise Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September under the condition that the state of Palestine would accept demilitarisation and fully recognise Israel.

This week, Starmer followed suit and said his government would also recognise Palestine at the UNGA if Israel fails to take steps to end its carnage in Gaza.

Earlier today, Carney said he would recognise Palestine at the UNGA in September too, citing Ottawa's commitment to the two-state solution.

Israel slammed all their plans, claiming that they represent a "reward for Hamas."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
