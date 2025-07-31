WORLD
1 min read
Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance
US president's remarks come after Premier Carney announced Canada would recognize Palestinian state in September
Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance
Illustration shows 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada flag and word "Tariffs\ / Reuters
July 31, 2025

US President Donald Trump warned Canada early Thursday that a trade deal would be "very hard" after Ottawa announced its backing for Palestinian statehood.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Recommended

Trump's remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that the country would recognise Palestine as a state in September amid the "intolerable" humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Canada intends to recognise the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025," Carney said during a news conference in Ottawa after chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us