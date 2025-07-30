Türkiye’s National Security Council has called on the international community to act urgently against Israel's widening military offensive in the region, warning that its actions are dragging the Middle East toward catastrophe.

In a statement released after a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the council said Israel’s assaults — extending from Gaza to Iran via Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen — amount to violations of international law and deliberate destabilisation.

“The Israeli administration, through genocide in Gaza and by targeting Iran after years of aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, seeks to plunge the region into disaster,” the statement said.

It urged the global community to “assume responsibility” and act swiftly to halt Israel’s actions.

Continued support for Syria

The Council also reviewed developments in Syria, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for efforts aimed at restoring the country’s unity and stability. It warned against any renewed violence or external attempts to undermine Syria’s sovereignty.