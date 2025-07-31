Brown University has reached a deal with President Donald Trump's administration to restore funding for the university's federally sponsored medical and health sciences research and to resolve some compliance reviews, the university and the government said.

Brown University said that as part of the deal, it will pay $50 million over 10 years to support workforce development in Rhode Island.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon separately confirmed the deal in a statement.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for institutions over pro-Palestine protests against US ally Israel's genocide in Gaza, climate initiatives and other issues.

Last week, Columbia University agreed to pay over $220 million to resolve federal probes.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Harvard was open to spending up to $500 million to end its dispute with the government.

A US official said in April the government would block $510 million in grants for Brown.

Details of deal

Brown agreed to take actions "to support a thriving Jewish community, research and education about Israel, and a robust Program in Judaic Studies," according to the terms of the deal.