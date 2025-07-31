The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on more than 115 individuals, entities, and vessels allegedly involved in transporting oil and petroleum products from Iran and Russia in violation of US sanctions.
The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday the network is overseen by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader who was sanctioned by Washington in 2020.
The agency described the move as the largest Iran-related sanctions action since 2018.
"The Shamkhani family’s shipping empire highlights how the Iranian regime elites leverage their positions to accrue massive wealth and fund the regime’s dangerous behaviour," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.
"The over 115 sanctions issued today are the largest to-date since the Trump administration implemented our campaign of maximum pressure on Iran," he added.
The US State Department also announced sanctions on 20 additional entities and listed 10 vessels as blocked property.
It accused those designated of helping to export and purchase millions of barrels of Iranian crude and petrochemical products using deceptive tactics — including disabling ship transponders and falsifying cargo documentation.