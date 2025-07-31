WORLD
1 min read
Trump administration sanctions over 115 targets tied to Iran-linked oil shipping network
US says the network, run by the son of a top Iranian adviser, moved oil from Iran and Russia using deceptive tactics to evade sanctions.
Trump administration sanctions over 115 targets tied to Iran-linked oil shipping network
Trump administration sanctions over 115 targets tied to Iran-linked oil shipping network / AP
July 31, 2025

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on more than 115 individuals, entities, and vessels allegedly involved in transporting oil and petroleum products from Iran and Russia in violation of US sanctions.

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday the network is overseen by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader who was sanctioned by Washington in 2020.

The agency described the move as the largest Iran-related sanctions action since 2018.

"The Shamkhani family’s shipping empire highlights how the Iranian regime elites leverage their positions to accrue massive wealth and fund the regime’s dangerous behaviour," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Recommended

"The over 115 sanctions issued today are the largest to-date since the Trump administration implemented our campaign of maximum pressure on Iran," he added.

The US State Department also announced sanctions on 20 additional entities and listed 10 vessels as blocked property.

It accused those designated of helping to export and purchase millions of barrels of Iranian crude and petrochemical products using deceptive tactics — including disabling ship transponders and falsifying cargo documentation.

RelatedTRT Global - US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us