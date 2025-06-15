ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iranian missiles hit Haifa’s Bazan oil refinery complex, damaging pipelines and halting parts of the facility.
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iranian missiles struck the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa overnight. / Anadolu Agency
June 15, 2025

Israel has reported damage to an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa after Iranian missile attacks.

Iranian missiles struck the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa overnight, damaging pipelines and transmission lines, the Bazan Group—which operates the facility—said in a statement cited by the Times of Israel on Sunday.

The company said that oil refining activities continued, while other facilities halted operations.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye denies Israeli ties to military cybersecurity systems

It said that no injuries or casualties were reported at the sites, with refining facilities continuing to operate despite a shutdown of some downstream operations.

It said it is examining the impact of the damage on its operations and implications on its financial results.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 10 people were killed and 200 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

RelatedTRT Global - What will be the Iranian response to Israel’s overnight attacks?
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us