TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Erdogan warns Israel’s war may spark migration surge, nuclear risks
Israel’s attack has severely heightened threats to regional security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in phone call
Türkiye's Erdogan warns Israel’s war may spark migration surge, nuclear risks
Israel’s attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage. / Anadolu Agency
6 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel’s attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage.

In a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Erdogan said that nuclear disputes with Iran should be resolved via talks and warned that Israel’s attack has severely heightened threats to regional security, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

"Our President also warned that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel’s attacks could negatively impact both the region and Europe, particularly in terms of potential migration waves and nuclear fallout," the directorate said on X.

President Erdogan said the conflict, which began with Israel’s attack on Iran, has raised the threat to regional security to the highest level.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues, it added.

RelatedTRT Global - When the bombs come home: Israel’s outrage over hospital strike rings hollow
Explore
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Why is there a scare around Israel hitting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Missile defense costs Israel roughly $285 million per day
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
EU says it has received ‘great support’ from Türkiye to evacuate citizens out of Tehran
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us