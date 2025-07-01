WORLD
China's communist party tops 100 million members in ‘significant milestone’
China’s ruling party now counts more than 100 million members amid expanding grassroots organisations.
28th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong / Reuters
July 1, 2025

The Communist Party of China (CPC) announced on Monday that its membership had surpassed 100 million members in a “significant milestone" close to its 104th founding anniversary.

From less than 60 members at its founding in 1921 to 100 million, always from the people and for the people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.

The CPC announced that more than 2.13 million new members joined the party in 2024.

Among them, 52.6 percent were engaged in frontline production and work, 54.4 percent had at least a junior college education, and 83.7 percent were aged 35 or below.

By the end of 2024, CPC membership had exceeded 100.27 million, an increase of nearly 1.09 million from 2023, said Xinhua News Agency, citing a report released Monday by the Central Organization Department of the CPC.

By the end of 2024, 57.6 percent of members, or nearly 57.79 million, had junior college degrees or higher. Female members totalled nearly 31 million, making up 30.9 percent of the membership.

The number of primary-level organisations of the CPC rose to 5.25 million at the end of 2024, up by 74,000 from the previous year, the report said.

Members from ethnic minority groups accounted for 7.7 percent, while workers and farmers made up about 33 percent of the total.

With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, China is the world's second most populous country.

