POLITICS
2 min read
US to maintain tariffs on China as Trump declares trade deal 'done'
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says existing tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in place as trade talks conclude in London. Trump says a deal is reached pending final approval, touting it as a "WIN" for both sides.
US to maintain tariffs on China as Trump declares trade deal 'done'
President Donald Trump said the US “is getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10 percent.” / Anadolu Agency
June 12, 2025

US tariffs on Chinese goods will remain at their present levels, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said, while a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing is still pending.

Asked on CNBC’s “Money Movers” program if the current US tariffs on China will not change again in the future, Lutnick replied, "You can definitely say that,” on Wednesday.

"We are in a very good position. We like the way things are working out with China," he said.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump said the US “is getting a total of 55 percent tariffs, China is getting 10 percent.”

"Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China," he said, adding: "Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!)."

RelatedTRT Global - China 'firmly rejects' US claim of violating tariff deal

Tariff issue

Lutnick added that the 55 percent tariffs include the 20 percent tariff on fentanyl, 10 percent reciprocal tariff and 25 percent tariff rate from the president's first term.

Trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies concluded in London on Wednesday as Trump said a trade deal "is done," subject to final approval from the presidents of the two countries.

"Relationship is excellent!" he added.

Later, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "are going to work closely together to open up China to American Trade.”

“This would be a great WIN for both countries!!!" he added.

US and Chinese officials met in London this week to discuss the tariff issue.

Previously, in April, the US began to implement huge tariffs on China, but in May, the US and China agreed to a broad rollback of punitive tariffs for the initial 90 days.

RelatedTRT Global - US, China agree on trade 'framework' after London talks
Explore
Dozens killed, many still missing after boats capsize in Lake Tumba, DRC
Egypt detains over 200 activists day before Gaza solidarity march
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Air India tragedy: Deadliest aviation disaster in a decade claims over 240 lives
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions
By Murat Sofuoglu
In pictures: Devastating aftermath of the Air India plane crash
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Worldwide responses pour in after Air India plane crash
Air India crash brings Boeing 787’s safety record under scrutiny again
A timeline of the 21st century's worst aviation disasters
Istanbul’s iconic Rami Library among finalists for 2025 Aga Khan Architecture Award
German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
Iran eyes new enrichment site after IAEA rebuke; China appeals for calm
North Korea stops border broadcasts after South halts anti-Pyongyang messages: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us