A US federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that required the State Department to continue making foreign aid payments, handing a legal victory to President Donald Trump.

In a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a lower court erred when it ordered the Trump administration to restore foreign assistance previously approved by Congress.

Trump imposed a 90-day freeze on all foreign aid on January 20, the day he was inaugurated for a second term, through an executive order.

His administration then moved to scale back USAID, the primary US foreign aid agency, placing many staff on leave and considering bringing the agency under the State Department.

Two nonprofit groups that receive federal funding — the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Journalism Development Network — sued, arguing the freeze was unlawful.

US District Judge Amir Ali, a Biden appointee, had ordered the administration to release nearly $2 billion in aid to humanitarian partners worldwide.

Writing for the appeals court majority, Judge Karen Henderson said the nonprofits "lack a cause of action to press their claims" and that only the Government Accountability Office could challenge the president’s decision to withhold funds.