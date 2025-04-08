US tech giant Microsoft has fired two software engineers who protested the company’s AI technology supply to the Israeli military.

Ibtihal Aboussad, a software engineer in Microsoft's AI division, was fired on Monday for "willful misconduct, disobedience, or neglect of duty."

Vaniya Agrawal, another engineer, had planned to resign on April 11, but the company made her resignation effective immediately on Monday, according to CNBC.

The protests began Friday when Aboussad, during the company's 50th-anniversary event, interrupted AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman’s presentation, shouting that he had "blood on his hands" and accusing Microsoft of enabling the Israeli military with AI weapons, saying, "50,000 people have died, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region."

Later, Agrawal disrupted a separate panel featuring CEO Satya Nadella, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and founder Bill Gates, shouting, "Shame on all of you! Cut ties with Israel."

Following the protests, Aboussad emailed Microsoft staff and executives, alleging that the company had suppressed dissent among employees.



The email included a link to a petition from "No Azure for Apartheid", a group of Microsoft employees who have previously protested the company’s ties to Israel.

Microsoft responded to Aboussad’s email, saying that they acknowledged his "misconduct" and asserting that the "immediate cessation" of his employment "is the only appropriate response."

Agrawal similarly expressed her concerns in an email, criticising Microsoft’s involvement in the military-industrial complex and labelling the company "complicit" in supporting surveillance, apartheid, and genocide.

A Microsoft spokesperson said on Friday, “We provide many avenues for all voices to be heard. Importantly, we ask that this be done in a way that does not cause business disruption. If that happens, we ask participants to relocate.

Over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.



