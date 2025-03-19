[NOTE: 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime available until April 14, 2025.]

Director’s Statement

By Tarek Albaba

On Feb 10, 2015, my phone lit up with devastating texts: three killed… students in Chapel Hill… Muslim Americans. The news spilled out in fragments culminating with the terrifying word, “execution.” I had grown up in a tight-knit Muslim-American community in North Carolina and worried that the victims might be friends or even family. Desperate for answers, I reached out. It turned out my cousin Haytham knew one of the victims and had been in touch with him that morning, the day of his murder. Haytham was crushed. I was outraged, but not at all surprised.

Growing up Muslim American in the South, I had experienced challenges our community continues to face. In the weeks post 9/11, I was bullied, physically assaulted, and called a terrorist during my high school soccer matches. I had seen hate and ignorance up close and knew this virulent mix could ultimately kill. Now, my worst fears had been realized in my home state.

The victims, Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan, were the children of immigrants. They were second-generation strivers making the most of their American dream. Their childhood was filled with sports, late night runs to Chick-fil-A, and lots of time spent at the mosque. Their upbringing was so similar to mine, their story resonated instantly. Our parents’ journey to America was almost identical. Same countries, similar goals. It was hard to escape the feeling that I needed to do something, something to honor these beautiful lives cut so short.

Over the ensuing months, I watched the Abu-Salha and Barakat families struggle to convince the authorities to investigate the murders as a hate crime. Whether on the news or in front of thousands of grieving supporters, they were stoic, articulate and brave. I was deeply moved by their dignity in the face of so much pain.

Ten years later, this film feels more relevant than ever. Our country is deeply divided and overwhelmed by misinformation. Our democracy has been hijacked by billionaire tech elites and corrupt politicians who continue to use Islamophobia, fear and hate to drive their agendas forward. Our community has experienced a significant uptick in hate crimes since October 7th. When we speak out against the genocide in Gaza and the attacks and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, we are harassed, intimidated and labeled as “antisemitic”.

The world needs to hear our stories, we need to speak the truth to power and continue the fight for human rights and dignity. Honoring the Abu Salha and Barakat families through this work has had a profound impact on my life. Deah, Yusor and Razan’s legacy continues to inspire and educate people around the world. Since our world premiere at DOC NYC in November 2023, the film has been screened across the United States, sparking vital conversations and resonating deeply with audiences. I am blessed and grateful for the impact it has had, not only in raising awareness of pressing issues but also in touching hearts in the most meaningful way possible.