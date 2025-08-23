Five passengers were killed on Friday when a tourist bus carrying more than 50 people from Niagara Falls to New York City crashed on a highway in western New York, state police said.

The wreck occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Buffalo, near the town of Pembroke, as the bus returned from a day trip to the popular tourist site on the US-Canada border.

State Police Major Andre Ray said preliminary findings suggest the driver became distracted, lost control of the vehicle, and overcorrected before the crash.

“Mechanical error was ruled out, as well as impairment or intoxication,” Ray told reporters at the scene.

Authorities confirmed the victims were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino origin. Translators were dispatched to assist survivors. While five people were killed, no others were reported to be in life-threatening condition. Several passengers received treatment and were released.

Of the 54 people on board, six were Chinese nationals, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Five sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital, while one remained in surgery.