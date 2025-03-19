POLITICS
Ukraine-Russia trade blame for attacks amid US-led peace efforts
Ukraine's Zelenskyy warned of Russian troops closing in, while the Kremlin accused Kiev of targeting Russian energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy warns of new Russian build up in Sumy and Kharkiv. [Photo: AFP] / AFP
March 19, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, made ceasefire remarks that are "at odds with reality," as Moscow and Kiev traded accusations over mutual infrastructure attacks.

Earlier, Russian and Ukrainian authorities reported overnight attacks on local infrastructure, just hours after a Tuesday phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, during which the Russian leader agreed to a limited ceasefire that would temporarily halt attacks "on all energy and infrastructure."

Zelenskyy initially expressed support for the initiative.

However, during a joint press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy stated: "There were 150 drones overnight, including attacks on energy facilities. Transport infrastructure was hit, two hospitals were struck, and ordinary urban areas suffered damage."

"So, Putin's words are very different from reality," he added.

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed that Kiev will not accept Russian rule over Ukrainian territories, calling it a "red line." He also stated that he would discuss the "next steps" in peace efforts during a Wednesday phone call with Trump.

Separately, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of countering US-Russia efforts to resolve the conflict, alleging that Kiev attempted to strike Russian energy infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, we have not yet seen any reciprocity from the Kiev regime. There were attempts to strike our energy infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"These attacks counter our joint (Russian-American) efforts," he added.

Russia Builds Up for New Offensives

During his visit to Finland, Zelenskyy warned that Russia is increasing pressure on Ukraine by preparing new offensives in Sumy, the Kharkiv region further east, and the Zaporizhzhia region to the south.

Last August, Ukrainian forces launched a mass incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

However, Russian troops have since regained much of the territory initially seized and have reported considerable gains against Ukrainian forces over the past week.

Russian forces have also intensified attacks on the Sumy region, having previously pushed into Kharkiv last year.

Ukrainian reports indicate a buildup of Russian troops near the Sumy border.

Meanwhile, Russia’s military claims to have made recent gains in the Zaporizhzhia region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
