Washington DC — The US State Department has refrained from commenting on Israeli media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, with Washington's backing, to initiate a full-scale reoccupation of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Asked to explain the US stance on reported plans by Tel Aviv to reoccupy Gaza, spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday to check with Tel Aviv instead while stressing that the US is still trying to "get the hostages out."

"What I can tell you is that we would refer you in that instance regarding Israel's plans to the government of Israel and regarding that reporting, again, reporting is one thing, real plans might be another."

"We are not in the business of interpreting statements from foreign governments when and if they're made. We do remain focused on freeing the hostages, including the remains of two Americans and ensuring that Hamas never rules Gaza again," Bruce said.

When pressed further on how Israel's proposed plan to reoccupy Gaza, potentially with the assistance of American weaponry, aligns with US President Donald Trump's stated intention to end wars in the Middle East, Bruce responded, "This is a question for the President [Trump]."

"I certainly won't speak to what Israel's plans are. There's been many reports. I'm not going to speak on news reports or what another government is planning or not planning."

Israeli media outlets have reported that Netanyahu is considering ordering the total occupation of the Palestinian territory.

"Netanyahu wants the Israeli army to conquer the entire Gaza Strip," said a report on public broadcaster KAN.

The private daily Maariv declared: "The die is cast. We're en route for the total conquest of Gaza."