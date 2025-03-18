Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he would support a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure, announced earlier in the day by Russian and US presidents following their phone talk.

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said: "We have always maintained the position of not attacking the energy sector with any weapons."

He, however, said that more "details" were still needed from Washington first.

Ukraine itself proposed the idea of a ceasefire on energy infrastructure during the talks, he added.

"This was part of our proposal for the sky and for the sea. With the mediation of the American side, if they are the guarantors of control over the implementation of this ceasefire," he said.

Zelenskyy also accused President Vladimir Putin of not trying to reach a peace deal, saying he still seeks to "weaken" Ukraine.

"They are not ready to end this war, and we can see that," Zelenskyy said, adding about Putin that "his whole game is to weaken" Ukraine.

War prisoners exchange, Kursk situation

He also confirmed another war prisoners exchange on Tuesday, with 175 servicemen to be exchanged from each side, saying he was briefed on the matter by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

About the situation in the Russian Kursk region, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian troops continue fighting there, and he will not give an order to retreat, adding: "For now, we need this operation."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed normalising bilateral ties, prospects for settling the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Middle East in a 2 1/2-hour phone call.