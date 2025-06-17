Japan is grappling with fresh fears over a deadly tick-borne virus after a veterinarian died from what is believed to be the country’s first suspected case of animal-to-human transmission of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS).

The victim, a veterinarian in his 50s working in Mie Prefecture, developed a fever in May after treating a sick cat at an animal clinic, South Morning China Post reported.

He was hospitalised the same day but died just days later. An autopsy found no signs of a tick bite, and none of his colleagues or the cat’s owner have reported any symptoms.

SFTS is an infectious disease caused by a bunyavirus transmitted mainly through bites from infected ticks. It can cause high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and multi-organ failure, with fatality rates reported between 10 to 30 percent.

Japan has recorded over 600 SFTS cases since it was first confirmed in the country in 2013, mostly in western regions like Mie, Wakayama, and Shimane prefectures.

Japan’s Veterinary Medical Association has issued an alert, urging veterinarians to wear protective gear such as masks, gloves, and eye shields when handling animals or carcasses. Local authorities are investigating the source of the infection to determine if the virus passed directly from the cat to the vet.

While cases of SFTS linked to pets are rare, the incident has sparked renewed warnings about the risks posed by infected domestic animals — especially as tick season peaks between spring and autumn.

Officials are advising the public to use tick repellents, wear long sleeves and trousers in grassy areas, and take extra precautions when handling sick or stray animals.