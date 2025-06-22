The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on Sunday condemned the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites as “illegal”.

The ICAN, in a statement, urged the US to halt its "illegal" military actions against Iran and return to diplomacy.

"By joining Israel's attack on Iran, the US is also breaking international law,” the statement said, quoting ICAN's Executive Director Melissa Parke.

“Military action against Iran is not the way to resolve concerns over Tehran's nuclear program," Parke said.

"Given that US intelligence agencies assess Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, this is a senseless and reckless act that could undermine international efforts to prevent the further proliferation of nuclear weapons," she noted.

Parke lamented that the US should have remained committed to ongoing diplomatic efforts before Israel used unlawful force.

“This does not make the region or the world safer. It makes it more dangerous," she stressed.

"Striking nuclear installations is explicitly banned under international law and risks causing radioactive contamination harmful to human health and the environment,” she warned.

She called on the US to stop all military action and return to the diplomatic path.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

The US targeted Iran’s nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.