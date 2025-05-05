The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in New York has expressed "deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia," citing India's "unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan" as a key factor inflaming tensions in the region.

In a joint statement on Monday, the 57-member OIC said such accusations risk exacerbating an already volatile situation, and reiterated its "principled position against, and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomsoever and wherever."

The group also rejected "all attempts to associate any country, race, religion, culture or nationality with terrorism."

Highlighting the ongoing Kashmir dispute, the statement noted: "The unresolved dispute remains the core issue affecting peace and security in South Asia. The people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions."

"The Group commends the offer of good offices made by the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) and calls upon the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and influential states, to take immediate and credible measures to de-escalate the situation," the statement said.

TRT Global - India begins 'reservoir flushing' on Kashmir dams after suspending water treaty with Pakistan India did not inform Pakistan about the work at the Salal and Baglihar projects, which is being done for the first time since they were built in 1987 and 2008/09. 🔗

India begins 'reservoir flushing' on Kashmir dams

Tensions are running high between nuclear-armed neighbours over last month's attack at the touristic resort of Pahalgam in the India-administered Kashmir.

India swiftly blamed Pakistan for the attack, alleging "cross-border links" without providing public evidence.

Islamabad firmly denied this, proposing an impartial inquiry with independent oversight.

Both countries have taken diplomatic measures against each other, including cancelling visas for each other's citizens and recalling diplomatic staff.

India also suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 water use and distribution agreement with Pakistan. India has declared that "not a single drop of water" will be allowed to flow into Pakistan.

Pakistan has initiated countermeasures against India, such as suspending the Simla pace agreement and blocking its airspace for the Indian airlines.

Islamabad has stated that New Delhi's weaponisation of water would be considered an "act of war."

On Monday, however, in the town of Akhnoor in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where the Chenab River flows into Pakistan, residents said that water levels were so low, people could walk across the river.

"I have never seen this river dry in my life," said 55-year-old farmer Bal Krishan.

India also began work to boost reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, representing the first tangible step by India to operate outside agreements covered by the Indus Waters Treaty, unbroken since 1960 despite three wars and several other conflicts between the nuclear-armed rivals.

In India-administered Kashmir, India has demolished homes of suspected rebels, and reportedly detained some 2,800 Kashmiris.

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, urged both sides later on Monday to exercise restraint: "Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution," he told reporters.

"Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink," Guterres said. "The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace."

Earlier on Monday, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar led a group of journalists to the mountain village of Bella Noor Shah, near Muzaffarabad — the main city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir — where he said that New Delhi had falsely claimed the presence of a militant training camp.

Residents of the village told reporters they had never seen any such camp in the area.

TRT Global - Kashmir in turmoil. What lies behind the new crisis between India and Pakistan? The Pahalgam attack, which has brought both nuclear rivals on the brink of another war, underscores widespread discontent following India's 2019 revocation of Kashmir's special status. 🔗

Iran's top diplomat in Pakistan

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, held talks with top Pakistani officials on Monday to try and mediate in the escalation between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Araghchi held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who thanked him for his peace efforts, according to government statements.

Araghchi will visit India this week.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

The two countries have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan region and their ties have been shaped by conflict, aggressive diplomacy and mutual suspicion, mostly because of their competing claims over Kashmir.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi's rule since 1989. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the idea of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly Kashmiri civilians, have been killed in the disputed region, where India has deployed some 500,000 troops.