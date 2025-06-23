WORLD
3 min read
'Massive' Russian attack on Kiev kills at least seven, injures dozens: Ukraine
The latest strikes came after Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky vowed to intensify strikes on Russia.
'Massive' Russian attack on Kiev kills at least seven, injures dozens: Ukraine
Ukraine says 'massive' Russian drone attack on Kiev underway. / AP
June 23, 2025

Ukraine has said that "another massive attack" on the capital Kiev killed at least seven people, a day after the country's top military commander vowed to intensify strikes on Russia.

Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war have stalled, with the last direct meeting between the two sides almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks scheduled.

“Twenty-two people were injured in the enemy's night attack on the capital. Currently, 12 of them are in city hospitals. The rest were treated by doctors on the spot. At this time, six people have been confirmed dead,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

He said that the strike resulted in extensive damage to a five-story building in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district, adding that search and rescue work at the scene is ongoing.

Klitschko further said that the blast wave also damaged apartments in a 25-story residential building nearby.

Noting that a person was also killed in the city of Bila Tserkva in the surrounding Kiev region after a drone struck a hospital, Zelenskyy claimed that preliminary reports indicate ballistic weapons from North Korea were also used in the attack on the capital.

The latest strikes came after Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky vowed to intensify strikes on Russia.

"We will not just sit in defence because this brings nothing and eventually leads to the fact that we still retreat, lose people and territories," he told reporters.

Syrsky said Ukraine would continue its strikes on Russian military targets, which he said had proved "effective".

"Of course we will continue. We will increase the scale and depth," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia claims key advance into Ukraine

'Fair response'

Ukraine has launched retaliatory strikes on Russia throughout the war, targeting energy and military infrastructure sometimes hundreds of kilometres from the front line.

Kiev says the strikes are a fair response to deadly Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians.

At least four people were killed in an overnight Russian strike on an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, while a strike on a Ukrainian army training ground later in the day killed three others, officials said.

On the other hand, Russia's air defence units destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones between 10 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said.

Thirteen of the drones were downed over the Rostov region, while the rest of the weapons were destroyed over the Astrakhan and Volgograd regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us