WORLD
2 min read
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Youssef Jarboua in Syria confirms a "complete halt" of military operations in Sweida by all parties.
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Clashes erupted between armed Druze militias and Bedouin groups in Sweida after both sides reportedly seized vehicles from each other. / AA
July 16, 2025

A new ceasefire has been reached in Sweida city in southern Syria after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups, according to local media.

Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Youssef Jarboua in Syria also confirmed a “complete halt” of military operations in Sweida by all parties on Wednesday.

The state news agency SANA, citing an Interior Ministry source, said the deal stipulates the deployment of security checkpoints in the city and the full reintegration of the city into the Syrian state.

The announcement came after a new wave of deadly Israeli air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

Israel’s Army Radio confirmed that a “warning strike” was launched near the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of the Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

The first ceasefire had been announced by Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra on Tuesday following negotiations with local community leaders.

“To all units operating within Suwayda city, we announce a complete ceasefire following an agreement with the city’s elders and dignitaries,” he said on X.

Clashes erupted between armed Druze militias and Bedouin groups in Sweida after both sides reportedly seized vehicles from each other.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said that more than 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 others injured in the violence.

RelatedTRT Global - One killed, 18 injured as Israel launches new air strikes on Syrian capital
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us