WORLD
2 min read
Three killed, 34 injured as Israel launches new air strikes on Syrian capital
According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army struck nearly 160 targets in Syria since last night, most of them in the southern city of Sweida.
Three killed, 34 injured as Israel launches new air strikes on Syrian capital
Israel launches new air strikes on the Syrian army’s General Staff Complex in Damascus. / AA
July 16, 2025

At least three people have been killed and 34 others wounded when the Israeli army launched a new wave of air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the Health Ministry said.

The state news agency SANA said on Wednesday that warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

The Israeli army confirmed the air strikes and called the attack on the Presidential Palace a “warning strike.”

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

Israeli fighter jets also staged several air strikes on the southwestern province of Daraa and Qatana city in the Damascus countryside, according to SANA.

Violation of sovereignty

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Damascus with “painful blows”.

“Painful strikes have begun,” Katz said as he shared a video showing a Syrian news channel, SyriaTV presenter during a broadcast, when a powerful explosion is seen behind her that shakes the broadcast.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army has struck nearly 160 targets in Syria since last night, most of them in the southern city of Sweida.

KAN said army chief Eyal Zamir ordered the transfer of forces from Gaza to Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

The broadcaster, citing security sources, said that the Israeli army was preparing for several days of fighting in Syria.

The Israeli army launched air strikes on Syrian territory since Tuesday, particularly in Sweida, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty on claims of protecting the Druze in Syria.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Interior Ministry declared a ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders in Sweida.

RelatedTRT Global - What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us